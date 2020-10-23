An Industry in Transition: Drivers Shaping the Future of Plastics

Moving into a new decade, historical assumptions regarding plastics growth and its role in society are changing, while the global industry expands and adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Advancement towards a circular economy and sustainability is a top priority for organizations in the plastics industry. Increased geopolitical awareness, emphasis on corporate social responsibility and attention towards environmental concerns has created significant challenges and opportunities for plastics across the globe. How will the industry respond and can the industry adapt to forces that are reshaping the role of plastics in society?

At the 8th Global Plastics Summit Online hosted by IHS Markit and the Plastics Industry Association, attendees can expect to hear from today’s major chemical companies as they outline strategies and innovations being used to tackle the issues of plastics waste and building a more sustainable future. Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, this event will be held as an innovative virtual program with pre-recorded talks, live panel sessions and virtual Q&A.

GPS Online will feature:

NEW! Flexible and Rigid breakout tracks combining the Flexible Film & Bag Division (FFBD) Conference and the Plastics Industry Association’s Rigid Plastic Packaging Group (RPPG) bringing you a series of high-level strategic discussions focusing on the latest innovations in flexible and rigid packaging

Two workshops covering the thermoplastics industry and olefins and polyolefins

Opportunities to learn about services to improve your business practices in the Solutions Showcase

30+ Expert speakers from IHS Markit, the Plastics Industry Association and other leading organizations

Three hundred industry decision makers come together to educate, inspire one another, and gain a comprehensive view with which to navigate the complex, ever-changing global plastics industry. This year, the Plastics Industry Association and IHS Markit have combined GPS with PLASTICS’ existing Flexible Film & Bag Conference and Rigid Packaging Group signature events into one cross-industry gathering. This change will provide plastic processors and convertors, brand owners, and material and equipment suppliers the opportunity to expand their horizons and get at the root of what they do best – innovate.

With dozens of speakers from across the industry, attendees will hear from:

Experts from IHS Markit and PLASTICS discussing the latest market outlooks from key industry sectors

Innovators presenting the latest in game-changing plastics technologies, including new rigid and flexible packaging processes

Senior business leaders sharing their companies’ strategies for success

