Emma is the General Manager for Shell Chemicals Strategy along with Shell Polymers. She has a performance based leadership style along with 20 years of experience in the Chemical industry, having served in a variety of manufacturing, sales, marketing, supply chain and strategy leadership positions, predominantly in the polymers space. Emma has lived and worked across the globe, in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and the U.S. Prior to joining Shell in 2012, Emma worked for ExxonMobil.

Beyond her role, Emma leads mentoring circles for future women leaders across the Shell business, is a member of the American Chemistry Council Plastics Executive Committee and actively works to develop talent across the manufacturing and commercial teams.

Emma lives in Houston with her husband Charles, their 3 year old son Conor and their dogs Goober & Frankie. She enjoys spending time with her family & friends, traveling & is active in Houston’s dog rescue world.