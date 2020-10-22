Speakers
As the Chief Economist of Plastics Industry Association, Perc Pineda serves as the organization's primary staff expert on economics, statistics and industry research. He received his PhD and MPhil in Economics from the New School of Social Research in New York, NY, an MA in Economics from American University in Washington, DC and a Masters in International Management from the University of Maryland.
Before joining PLASTICS, Perc Pineda was the Senior Economist of the Credit Union National Association where he tracked macroeconomic trends, conducted economic research, wrote articles for publications, and interfaced with the media. His 20+ years of experience includes academia, international financial institution, and trade association work. He taught macroeconomics at St. Francis College in New York, NY and microeconomics, finance, and economics of regulation at the City University of New York. Prior to academia he was at the International Monetary Fund and the US Dairy Export Council.
COVID-19’s adverse impact on a broad range of industries has dominated discussions of plastics, especially. Against the backdrop of fragile global economic conditions, ongoing trade tensions, and a lower merchandise trade forecast, what can the U.S. plastics industry expect in 2020 and beyond? The coronavirus pandemic will continue to affect end-markets, both domestically and internationally, presenting challenges but also rare opportunities for agile businesses.