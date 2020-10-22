As the Chief Economist of Plastics Industry Association, Perc Pineda serves as the organization's primary staff expert on economics, statistics and industry research. He received his PhD and MPhil in Economics from the New School of Social Research in New York, NY, an MA in Economics from American University in Washington, DC and a Masters in International Management from the University of Maryland.

Before joining PLASTICS, Perc Pineda was the Senior Economist of the Credit Union National Association where he tracked macroeconomic trends, conducted economic research, wrote articles for publications, and interfaced with the media. His 20+ years of experience includes academia, international financial institution, and trade association work. He taught macroeconomics at St. Francis College in New York, NY and microeconomics, finance, and economics of regulation at the City University of New York. Prior to academia he was at the International Monetary Fund and the US Dairy Export Council.