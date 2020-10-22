Nick is a twenty-five year veteran of the chemical industry who joined CMAI now IHS Markit in April of 2002. In his first assignment with CMAI, Nick was responsible for consulting duties associated with the Chlor-Alkali and Vinyls product chain. In this role, he contributed to the Monomers Market Report, the Chlor-Alkali Market Report, and the Global Plastics and Polymers Market Report.

In January of 2007, Nick was named CMAI's Business Director for Polyolefins, and Service Leader for the Global Plastics and Polymers Report. His daily responsibilities included analysis, consulting, and reporting on the global polyolefins market as well as managing the operations associated with producing and developing the Global Plastics and Polymers Report. In September of 2012, Nick was promoted to the position of Vice President, Polyolefins and Plastics and took responsibility for the IHS Markit global plastics practice. In addition, Nick contributes to single client projects and studies related to the polyolefins industry.

Prior to joining CMAI/IHS Markit, Nick spent twelve years with Vista Chemical Company, which later became Condea Vista Chemical Company. During his tenure with Vista Chemical, Nick held assignments in marketing, product management, and sales management in both the vinyls and surfactant business areas. Nick graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Management.